Mother's Day gift idea: This clever kitchen timer is just $15.29

Looking for a gift for Mom? (Or Dad, if you're shopping early?) I found just the thing. It's a hexagon-shaped countdown timer you set just by turning it. Simple, useful, ingenious and -- wait for it -- cheap!

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Znewtech (via Amazon) has the Hexagon Rotating Timer for $15.29 -- shipped free with Prime -- when you apply promo code 15znewtech at checkout. It's available in your choice of four colors; the code should work with all of them. Regular price: $18.

Most of the time, it's a clock. When you need to set a countdown for 5, 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes, you just turn the hexagon so that number is facing up. Presto: instant countdown. After it goes off, or if you want to cancel the timer, you just turn it back to "clock."

Unfortunately, you can't manually set a countdown time; you're limited to the aforementioned five options. However, you can use this as a traditional alarm clock in either 12- or 24-hour mode, so it's suitable for nightstand use. The device is powered by a pair of AAA batteries (not included).

My only real complaint is that the numbers are kind of small relative to the overall size of the clock, and there's no backlighting to help you see them in dim lighting. But I have one of these, and it's already proven a great addition to the kitchen. Love the look, the simplicity and the price.

