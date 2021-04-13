Mother's Day gift deal: Save 30% on Mixtiles photo tiles

Enlarge Image Rick Broida/CNET

Mixtiles are 8x8-inch framed photos -- "tiles" -- you can easily hang and rehang, no nails required. They rely on residue-free sticky pads, which make them simple to adjust or even relocate. I'm a big fan of the product, a great potential gift item for Mom or anyone else.

They normally sell for $11 each, but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get with promo code CNET30OFFSALE. (If you want to get a lot more, you can buy 10 and get 10 free with promo code 10PLUS10CNET.) Important: Read on for a couple important instructions -- including how to apply those codes.

That link will take you to the Mixtiles site in your browser, but you can also use the code in the Mixtiles app for iOS and the Mixtiles app for Android. Take note, however, that once you get to checkout, there's no obvious place to apply the promo code. You need to apply it before you get started.

If you're using a desktop browser: After you click Let's Go and enter your name and email address, you should end up back at another start screen, where you'll click Let's Go again. (Mixtiles really needs to work on its customer experience here, if you ask me.) Once you get to the page where you can start adding photos, click the menu icon -- the little three-line "hamburger" -- and choose Add Promo Code. Enter the code, then proceed with photo selection and checkout.

In the iOS app (I wasn't able to try the Android version), tap the menu icon, then Add Promo Code. Add it, then proceed by tapping Let's Go. It's easy enough, just a little backwards.

I ordered some Mixtiles last year and couldn't be happier with them. The prints look sharp, the colors are super-vibrant and the tiles themselves are lightweight and easy to hang. Ordering from my phone was a breeze, though the desktop interface is simple as well.

Shipping takes about a week, according to the company, so you should have no trouble getting these in time for Mother's Day.

In fact, I recently ordered a set for my parents, who are moving into a new home, and they arrived in under a week. (Your mileage may vary.)

Your thoughts?

