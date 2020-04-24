9 Mother's Day gifts guaranteed to impress the palate

Mother's Day may not look the same this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has only served to sharpen our understanding of what really matters in life. And nothing matters more than our mothers -- the women who tirelessly love us, comfort us and keep us sane (well, most of the time), in good times and bad. But shelter-in-place orders or no, that doesn't mean you can't spoil Mom with a bevy of food- and drink-focused gifts worthy of a spot on anyone's kitchen counter or dining table.

These are the products that any mom would covet, especially since she's trapped indoors with nothing to do but eat, drink and occasionally be merry. So use this opportunity to remind her how great she is and how much you can't wait to celebrate her -- even if that means a Zoom call instead of an in-person visit.

Amazon There's no denying the power of truffles and their ability to take any homemade Italian meal from drab to fab. This fancy trio set offers them minced, sliced and blended into a sauce so that you can use them in a variety of dishes, from pastas and pizzas to omelettes and salads. Sure, they're a luxurious ingredient, but your mom endured hours of labor, potty training and high school dating, thus deserving nothing less than the absolute best.

Drizly Last July, I ventured to Sonoma County for an unforgettable wine tour with my mom. One stop along the way was Flowers Vineyards & Winery's new tasting room where we got to sample our favorite pinot noir of all time. This bottle (and its many varietals and vintages) never fails to impress and will serve as a perfect accompaniment to any romantic dinner, happy hour or closet cry when life's problems are just "too much."

Amazon Morton who? Mom will get a kick out of seasoning her dishes with 10 colorful salt tubes that range from Hawaiian black to Spanish rosemary. They'll especially come in handy when Dad is in charge of dinner and insists on cooking his (in)famous tuna noodle casserole. Trust me on this one.

Sakara Perhaps the last thing your mom wants to be doing is cooking, so Sakara Life has introduced a plant-rich meal kit line backed by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. The soups, salads and grain bowls tout nutrient-dense ingredients free of dairy, refined sugar, gluten and GMOs, so she'll be basking in the youthful glow that you stole from her so many years ago.

KitchenAid Speaking of glow, have you checked out KitchenAid's Color of the Year, the stunningly neon (and temporarily sold out) Kyoto Glow? Sure, the company's famous stand mixer (also offered in dozens of other colors) may be a splurge, but think about all of the baked goods she'll be compelled to send you as a thank you for such a wonderful and thoughtful gift. It's truly a win-win. Normally $380, the classic mixer can currently be snagged for as much as $100 off.

Amazon Breakfast in bed can only be upgraded by a breakfast sandwich in bed. This three-in-one appliance is a game changer, offering cooking compartments for bread, eggs and anything you want to top them with. I've even heard of people grilling glazed donuts to create a carb-laden monstrosity that I absolutely *would* get out of bed for.

Spicewalla It's sugar, spice and everything nice with this 18-pack sampler from Chowhound favorite, Spicewalla. The set spotlights their most coveted blends for the mom who wants to embrace the spicier side of her personality.

Amazon I've never met a single human who doesn't enjoy toffee. And if that person is you, this milk chocolate-covered variety from Swiss Colony may convert you and your misdirected ways. Still not a fan? Your mom oughta be ashamed of you, so you'd better gift her this to avoid any chance of being disowned.

UrbanStems Everything's coming up roses as we flatten the curve and defeat COVID-19, but you can send literal roses to Mom and she'll be just as happy. And not those tacky, budget-looking atrocities found in the sale bins of a convenience store. Urban Stems' beautiful and intricate arrangements show Mom that you care and that the holiday isn't just an afterthought. This clearly isn't food or a beverage, but it will bring joy to any dinner table. Use code ChowMomsDay for 15 percent off, plus free delivery until May 11.

