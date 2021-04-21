Mother's Day deal: Give Mom a Pixel 3 phone for just $170

Angela Lang/CNET

Smartphones have been so good for so long, the smart money is now on heavily discounted previous-generation models -- as long as they're new, not refurbished, meaning they have a fresh battery and full warranty.

Bam: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the new, retail-packaged with promo code CNETPXT. That matches a recent Woot deal, but free shipping was available only for Amazon Prime subscribers. Here, "civilians" get it as well. 😜

Two things. First, Google calls this "Not Pink," but it's pink. Second, I'm not saying this is mom-friendly just because it's pink. I'm saying moms might prefer something colorful, rather than just black or white.

The Pixel 3 made its debut several years ago, but as recently as 2019, CNET's Lynn La was calling it "the best Android phone of 2018." (Read her Pixel 3 review to learn more.)

Why all the love? Great camera, wireless charging, water-resistance and so on. It's also compatible with both CDMA and GSM cellular networks, meaning it should work with just about any carrier.

Yes, it may have been somewhat eclipsed by the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 5, but remember this was once a flagship phone priced at $799. Now it's priced like a low-end budget model.

So if you think Mom is ready for something new (or you are), this is a pretty compelling deal.

