Smart smartwatch deals for Mother's Day: Discounts on Apple Watch, Fitbit and more

Angela Lang/CNET

Tick tock, time is running out on your chance to line up a Mother's Day gift. If you plan to skip the flowers this year and go the tech route, splurging on the latest Apple Watch for dear ol' Mom won't set you back as much as you might think. Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3 models are currently discounted, and there are other smartwatches on sale, too.

Take a look at the smartwatches on sale below, and if you need some other ideas for Mom, check out CNET's Mother's Day gift ideas for health nuts and fitness buffs and favorite gifts for moms.

All deals have been verified as still available as of May 9, 8:34 a.m. PT.

Now playing: Watch this: The Apple Watch Series 4 delivers on its fitness promises

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): $349 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET If Mom already has an iPhone, an Apple Watch makes a great addition. She can make payments, stream music and track her fitness. The health benefits of the Series 4 go beyond counting steps: it notifies you of high or irregular heart rhythms that could signal potentially life-threatening conditions like atrial fibrillation; it has a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) feature; and it alerts your emergency contacts if you've taken a bad fall. The smaller 40mm size will likely fit most moms. Amazon and Best Buy each have multiple color options on sale. Best Buy has the Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band, Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band and Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop. Amazon has the Seashell Sport Loop, Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band and Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Loop. See at Amazon Read full review

At Walmart, only the Space Gray model with the Black Sport Band is on sale.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): $379 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon also has six color combos on sale of the larger 44mm model. See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): $199 (save $80) Best Buy The Apple Watch Series 3 isn't quite as sleek as the Series 4. It has a slightly smaller screen and lacks the EKG feature, but it is much more affordable and still a great smartwatch, especially for iPhone-toting moms. Plus, it has great heart health features that don't require the EKG. A Series 3 watch can both alert its user if it detects abnormally high or low heart rates during a period of inactivity, which can help catch some serious medical conditions such as AFib. See at Amazon Read full review

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm): $229 (save $80) Apple You can also save $80 on the larger Series 3 model. See at Amazon

More smartwatches on sale

The Apple Watch, of course, isn't the only smartwatch/fitness tracker that can be had at discount. There are options that use Google's Wear OS or Fitbit's operating system, for example, that pair well with Android-wielding moms.

CNET's Mother's Day gift guide

Originally published on May 6, 2019.

Update, May 7: Includes additional smartwatch deals.

Mentioned Above Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm silver aluminum case, white sport band) $349 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.