Mother's Day 2019: These are our 15 favorite gifts

Mother's Day is coming up soon. In fact, it falls on Sunday, May 12, this year. You all set with your gifts?

Given that you're here, I'm thinking: no, you're not. But that's OK, there's still time. We've rounded up a super-solid selection of presents, ranging from the classic to the cutting edge, that we think many moms will appreciate.

Gizmos and gadgets

Tile Mate Tile Make sure your mom never loses anything again, at least not if it's attached to the Tile -- a small, Bluetooth-powered tag that can be paired with her phone. Once connected, she can use the Tile app to locate whatever it's attached to, from her keys to her bag. And a double-press of the Tile itself will make her phone chirp, even if it's set to silent. Target is currently selling a four-pack of the company's new Tile Mate, which features a rechargeable battery, that comes with a free Google Home Mini (which normally costs $40) for $60. That's a dynamite deal. Note that some older Tile models have nonrechargeable batteries and will last only for a year or so. Amazon is currently selling a bundle of four of those for $40. See at Amazon

JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker Just what every mom needs: a micro wireless speaker to play her jams on. Not only does this fully waterproof Bluetooth model have solid battery life and sound quality, it's quite durable, thanks to the integrated carabiner that acts as a bumper. It started out at $60 but now costs $40. See at Amazon Read full review

Roku Streaming Stick Plus Sarah Tew/CNET Roku makes several excellent video streamers that turn any HDMI-equipped TV into a gateway to online entertainment bliss: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, HBO Now and literally hundreds of other streaming channels. The $60 Roku Streaming Stick Plus -- an Editors' Choice -- delivers 4K and HDR video in a compact package for an affordable price. You get a dead simple user interface, tons of 4K HDR apps, great search functionality, lightning-fast speed and good video quality. See at Amazon Read full review

Instant Pot Tyler Lizenby/CNET Every cook's arsenal of kitchen gadgets needs an Instant Pot. This beloved pressure cooker has cultivated an obsessive, cultlike fanbase of chefs who have all but abandoned their slow cookers. It's like a pressure cooker on steroids that can whip up a delicious meal incredibly fast. And this model, the $70 6-quart Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 V3, is versatile: it can cook slow or fast, at a low or high temperature, and steam and saute. See at Amazon Read full review

Google Home Hub Angela Lang/CNET Google's Home Hub will blend into any room in your mom's house. It's a super-useful digital assistant that can lend a hand in the kitchen while doubling as a photo frame or smart home control panel. And right now, Rakuten is selling the Google Home Hub for $87. That's a red-hot deal on a great digital assistant. See at Rakuten Read full review

Jabra Active Elite 65t Sarah Tew/CNET Moms wearing Blueooth headphones look cool, without exception. The Jabra Active Elite 65t are fully sweat-resistant earphones that fit comfortably and securely. They're not cheap, at $150, but they sound excellent -- whether your mom is listening to tunes or making calls -- and feature two microphones in each earpiece. Battery life is decent at five hours, and the included charging case delivers two extra charges. See at Amazon Read full review

Apple iPad Sarah Tew/CNET The iPad and its ecosystem of iOS apps could help a mom do a lot -- surf the web, stream music, watch movies, even FaceTime the kids or perhaps grandchildren. Sure, at $280, it's not as cheap as the Amazon Fire. But last year's addition of Pencil support gave the iPad a considerable power-up, and it was already a top-notch tablet. See at Amazon Read full review

Apple Watch Angela Lang/CNET The Apple Watch will make a very nice Mother's Day gift. The Series 4, which starts at around $385 on Amazon, features a large, crisp display, blazing-fast speed and a loud speaker. It also adds heart-rate detection, fall detection with an SOS trigger and an FDA-cleared ECG app for more detailed heart readings. That noted, there are plenty of older Apple Watches on the market that are considerably less expensive. You can pick up the Series 3 for $229 and a refurbished Series 2 -- they're hard to find brand-new these days -- is even cheaper. See at Amazon Read full review

Services and subscriptions



Spotify and Hulu bundle Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET Do you have one of those moms who's into music, TV and movies? If so, she'll surely appreciate this Spotify and Hulu bundle that includes access to both. And though Spotify normally costs $9.99 per month and Hulu usually costs $5.99, this discounted combo costs only $9.99 per month. You can sign up for the specially priced bundle now through June 10. See at Spotify Learn more

Wine of the month subscription Sarah Tew/CNET Every mom deserves a glass of wine once in a while. This subscription to the Wine of the Month Club includes two bottles delivered right to her doorstep every month. Every shipment includes the club's 24-page newsletter. You can choose from among 10 different subscriptions, starting at $129, that feature varietals from different regions of France and California. See at Wine of the Month Club

Reese Witherspoon's book club on Audible Marla Aufmuth In addition to a very successful career as an actor, producer and entrepreneur, Reese Witherspoon heads up a popular book club on Hello Sunshine. You can get your mom involved by hooking her up with an Audible subscription that will grant her access to one audiobook and two Audible Originals per month. There's a 30-day free trial, after which the service costs $14.95 per month. See at Hello Sunshine

Fab Fit Fun gift box Fab Fit Fun What's better than getting your mom a gift for Mother's Day? Getting her a box chock full of gifts four times a year for Mother's Day. Every three months, Fab Fit Fun will send your mom a box filled with up to 10 products (valued at over $200) related to beauty, fitness, wellness and home. Plus, the membership includes access to the company's FabFitFunTV app, which features exclusive workouts and recipes. See at Fab Fit Fun

Stitch Fix gift card Stitch Fix Buying clothes for anyone, let alone your mom, can be a dicey proposition. Stitch Fix -- and its army of personal stylists -- makes it a bit easier. After your mom selects her style preferences online, she'll get handpicked clothes, shoes and accessories regularly delivered to her door. She can try them on, keep what she likes and send back the rest in a prepaid USPS envelope. Stitch Fix gift cards, which can be printed, emailed or snail-mailed, are available in denominations from $20 to $1,000. See at Stitch Fix

A TaskRabbit gift card TaskRabbit TaskRabbit connects people who need odd jobs and errands done with those who will do them. The same-day service platform features handymen, movers, yard workers and a legion of other task-doers. The company, now owned by Ikea, is available in nearly 50 US cities. You can buy a TaskRabbit gift card that will be delivered as a PDF to your mom via email. See at TaskRabbit

