Awesome affordable Mother's Day gifts for 2019

The clock is ticking: Mother's Day is less than a week away, so if you haven't found the definitive gift yet, there's no time to waste.

Flowers? Absolutely, she deserves them. But they're ephemeral; why not give Mom something that will last more than just a few days?

I've got some great ideas for you -- all of them on sale, some of them Cheapskate exclusives. Because, after all, you can't buy Mom's love, but you can save money while trying. 😜

Xcentz 10,000-mAh mobile charger: $19 (save $7) Sarah Tew/CNET Anything that makes Mom's life a little easier is a great gift, right? And if her phone is constantly running low on power, a mobile charger can definitely come in handy. This one is ultra-compact and includes both USB Type-A and Type-C ports. Apply promo code XCENTZS41 at checkout to snag this exclusive deal. See at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $90 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET For the mom who loves to read, a distraction-free Kindle is hard to beat. This 2018 version is darn near perfect, and at $40 off it's tied with its lowest price ever. Still a bit outside your budget? The new entry-level Kindle, which features an integrated light, is also being discounted: It's $70 (save $20). See at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review

Google Home Mini: $29 (save $20) Chris Monroe/CNET If Mom doesn't already have some kind of smart speaker, here's an inexpensive way to get her started. The Google Home Mini is a great alternative to the Amazon Echo Dot, offering good sound for its size and some stylish color options. See at Walmart Read full review

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 (save $80) Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET At $199, the Apple Watch Series 3 still isn't what I'd call cheap -- but it's $80 off the regular price and without question the best iPhone-compatible smartwatch. The white sport-band goes with everything, but you can make this gift even more fun with some colorful replacements, like this three-pack for $14. While you're at it, look at all the other inexpensive Apple Watch accessories you can get. See at Walmart Read full review

AirPod alternative: The BlitzWolf BW-FYE1 wireless earbuds for $33 (save $17) BlitzWolf When you apply promo code CNETBWFYE1 at checkout, you'll get an exclusive deal on one of my favorite AirPod alternatives. The BW-FYE1 features a compact charging case, autopairing the moment you open that case and a comfy stay-put fit. I find the sound quality to be quite good overall, though a bit lacking in bass because these don't really seal inside the ear (same as AirPods). But for Mom, simplicity and comfort are key, right? These deliver. See at Amazon

Facebook Portal: $99 (save $100) Facebook Don't just call Mom to say hi -- video-call her! It's the 21st century, after all. That option has rarely been cheaper now that the Facebook Portal is on sale for $99. It's not only a dedicated video-call machine, but also a voice-powered smart assistant, able to play music, show videos, even run a slideshow of family photos. Even if you don't have a Portal of your own, you can call Mom (and vice versa) via Facebook Messenger. By the way, if you're interested in getting both a Portal and a Portal Plus, you can save $200 if you purchase from Facebook proper. See at Amazon Read full review

UE Wonderboom mini Bluetooth speaker: $43 (save $37) Sarah Tew/CNET The Wonderboom is compact, fully waterproof speaker that plays very loud for its size, with a good amount of bass. It also floats in water and has decent battery life. CNET readers can get it for just $42.99 with promo code CNETBOOM, applied at checkout. Just one thing to note: Although it's new, and available in your choice of colors, it ships in brown-box, rather than retail, packaging. See at Daily Steals Read full review

