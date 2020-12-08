Enlarge Image Rick Astley

The king of surprise music videos is still ruling the internet in 2020. Rick Astley, the pop singer first famous for the 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up, is the creator of Reddit's most upvoted post of the past year.

Disguised links to Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up music video fueled the practical joke phenomenon known as Rickrolling. The online world has loved and feared him to this day. In June, he posted a photo of himself riding a bicycle in 1989 and it got over 420,000 upvotes on Reddit.

Reddit crowned Astley's post as the most upvoted in its 2020 Year in Review roundup on Tuesday. An upvote is a way users of the social site show approval or interest in a post.

The image appeared in a subreddit dedicated to pictures. "I've found a few funny memories during lockdown. This is from my 1st tour in 89, backstage in Vegas," Astley wrote.

The snapshot is a perfect storm of Astley making a badass facial expression while wearing an oversize denim shirt and biking in front of what appears to be an Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais.

Astley didn't just receive the most upvotes, he destroyed the competition. The next closest post was a flat-Earth-debunking meme submission that picked up 292,000 upvotes.

If you're curious about how Astley feels about this whole Rickrolling thing and his ongoing internet celebrity status, you just need to peek at an answer he gave in a Reddit ask-me-anything session (slightly NSFW) a few years ago. So, yeah, he seems to have a sense of humor about it.