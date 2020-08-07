Most TikTok users don't want to switch to a rival app, survey says

Angela Lang/CNET

Most Gen Z and millennial TikTok users in the US are upset about the potential TikTok ban, according to a survey of 10,000 users taken this week and published Friday. And 83% of those surveyed are not concerned enough about the Chinese government potentially having access to their data to consider deleting the social media video app.

A majority of respondents also don't want to switch to TikTok's competitors, the survey by TruePublic revealed: 88% of the people surveyed prefer TikTok over competitors such as Triller and Byte. Instagram also launched a competing service called Reels this week.

President Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok last weekend unless the app, which is owned by Chinese internet conglomerate ByteDance, is acquired by a US company. Microsoft has been in talks about buying some or all of TikTok.

The president issued an executive order Thursday evening, which would bar "transactions" with ByteDance or its subsidiaries. He called the wide use of the app a "national emergency" due to its alleged links to the Chinese government. The executive order goes into effect 45 days after it was issued.

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.