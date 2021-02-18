Warner Bros.

The upcoming Mortal Kombat movie got its first trailer on Thursday, and fans will be pleased to see it's riddled with the klassic video game series' signature gore. It hits theaters and HBO Max on April 16.

We catch glimpses of Sub Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Shang Tsung, Goro and plenty of others. Even more exciting, we get a sneak preview of iconic fatalities like Lui Kang's dragon transformation and Kano's heart-snatch.

The film sure looks exciting, but will it capture Detective Pikachu's crown to become the greatest video game movie or outdo the delightful 1995 Mortal Kombat movie?

If you're looking for some video gaming ultraviolence to tide you over until the movie's release, 2019's Mortal Kombat 11 recently got PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades with 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and other features.