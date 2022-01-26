Mortal Kombat sequel with Marvel writer at helm gets the greenlight, says report

Warner Bros/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

At the end of 2021's Mortal Kombat, you probably had a feeling Earth's warriors hadn't seen the last of Shang Tsung and his motley crew. You were right. New Line Cinema is reportedly going full steam ahead with a sequel that's sure to crank up the carnage and revenge. The studio just greenlit production and hired a Marvel writer to pen the script, according to a report Wednesday from Deadline.

The film is in development with Jeremy Slater on board as the scriptwriter, who previously worked as the head writer on Moon Knight, which is due to land on Disney Plus in March. New Line released Mortal Kombat in theaters and HBO Max in April 2021, and it raked in more than $83 million at the box office. Based on a popular video game, the R-rated movie showed the origin stories of two fan-favorite characters: Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Other famous fighters included Raiden, Jax, Mileena, Kano, Goro, and Liu Kang. But the tale brought things into the modern age and introduced a new hero in Cole Young.

After all the bloody violence and death, audiences were left with a cliffhanger ending. It hinted that Johnny Cage would enter the scene -- and possibly a tournament -- next. The new installment will most likely build on that and introduce even more familiar faces. Viewers will get the chance to yell "Finish him!" at the screen once more, but in the meantime, stream it on HBO Max.