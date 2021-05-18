Mortal Kombat on HBO Max: Get over here, because it's leaving soon

Enlarge Image Warner Bros.

Time is running out to catch Mortal Kombat on HBO Max. Like Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 and other Warner Bros. blockbusters, the brutal video game adaptation is available to stream only for a limited time and has just a few days left. In fact, Mortal Kombat won't be available on the streaming service after Sunday, May 23.

The film is reported to have made a worldwide total of more than $76.7 million at the box office, topping the chart before it was knocked off by anime Demon Slayer. If you do check it out, don't forget to look out for the game cameos and Easter eggs and the gory fatalities.

An HBO Max subscription costs $15 per month. Here's all your questions answered about how to watch Mortal Kombat even if you're not a subscriber, and here's how to check whether you already get HBO Max as part of your cable package for no extra charge.

Theaters are opening around the world as vaccines come into use, but coronavirus disruption looks set to continue for the foreseeable future. Warner Bros. plans to release the rest of its 2021 movies on HBO Max, including Dune, The Suicide Squad and The Matrix 4. Each film streams for 30 days. Mortal Kombat's release date was April 23.

Luckily, if you miss each film during its initial run, they'll then return to HBO Max a few months later, after the Blu-ray and home release date when you can rent or buy on other online platforms.

So Godzilla vs. Kong and Judas and the Black Messiah are currently missing from HBO Max, but they'll be back. Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 have returned and should now be permanently available to HBO Max subscribers.

