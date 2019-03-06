Mortal Kombat 11 trailer showcases time-spanning story

Warner Bros./Screenshot by CNET

Mortal Kombat 11's time travel antics are getting pretty weird

The new Story Mode trailer, which developer NetherRealm Studios dropped Wednesday, reveals how villain Kronika is recruiting allies from various eras of the series history. She wants to alter the path Dark Raiden put them on at the end of Mortal Kombat X.

Most notably, her group includes early Mortal Kombat big bad Shao Kahn. We knew he was going to be a pre-order bonus character, but this is our first look at his role in the game's story.

Now playing: Watch this: Mortal Kombat 11 Story Mode trailer drops

The trailer also gives us a look at Johnny Cage interacting with his younger, time-displaced self, and he's not impressed.

It reveals three returning characters too -- Cassie Cage, Jacqui Briggs and Erron Black (all of whom debuted in 2015's Mortal Kombat X), along with their pretty nasty fatalities.

NetherRealm game designer Derek Kirtzic teased our sister site GameSpot with the prospect of more returning characters.

"You're going to start seeing the resurrection of a lot of old characters. A lot of fan favorites," he said.

You'll be able to see for yourself when the game comes out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on April 23. If you preorder now, in addition to unlocked Kahn as a playable character, you'll get beta access from March 28-31, as noted by ComicBook.com.