Mortal Kombat 11 explodes heads at Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards

Mortal Kombat 11 is real and it's real bloody.

At the Game Awards 2018, the first trailer for Mortal Kombat 11, the latest entry in the classic fighting series, dropped with a brutal fight between Raiden and Scorpion. Like, when I say brutal, I mean put the kids to bed before you watch the trailer below:

The original Mortal Kombat was first released in 1992 and has seen 10 major releases since. Mortal Kombat 11 will be the first game for the franchise since Mortal Kombat XL which released in 2016.

Hype levels will be high for this one, which officially releases on April 23, 2019.

