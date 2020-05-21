Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC launch trailer brings story hints, RoboCop Fatality

"It has begun!" Or it will next Tuesday, May 26, when the Aftermath expansion for Mortal Kombat 11's excellent story mode arrives. A launch trailer built up the hype on Thursday, as it revealed plot details, offered a taste of new fighter RoboCop's ultraviolent fatality and echoed Shang Tsung's classic line from the 1995 movie.

The downloadable extra kontent, which was revealed earlier this month and costs $40, includes an epilogue for the game's story, along with RoboCop and Klassic fighters Sheeva and Fujin.

The game, which came out on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch and Stadia last year, has a pretty wild ending -- SPOILERS if you haven't completed the story. The epilogue will follow newly ascended Fire God Liu Kang, who has to forge a new timeline following the defeat of Kronika. Shang Tsung is played by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who portrayed the character in scenery-chewing style in the movie.

RoboCop is voiced by Peter Weller, the actor who played the cyborg police officer in the endlessly quotable 1987 movie and its 1990 sequel (he wisely bailed on the third one). His moves and fatalities are inspired by the incredibly violent movies, using his various weapons and gadgets.

The other two are characters that fans of the series will recognize. The four-armed Sheeva first appeared in 1995's Mortal Kombat 3 (and showed up in Mortal Kombat 11's story), while wind god Fujin was first playable in 1997's Mortal Kombat 4.

Even if you don't shell out $40 for the expansion pack, the update will bring some kool new kontent for free. Old-school stages are being added, so you can battle it out in the acidic Dead Pool and spooky Soul Chamber (from Mortal Kombats 2 and 3, respectively). You might remember being able to use the environments in these for nasty stage fatalities -- that's possible in the new versions too.

Also part of the free update are the delightful Friendships, the nicer way to end a match. They're basically a non-murder-y alternative to fatalities, and first appeared in Mortal Kombat 3.

Mortal Kombat 11 has developed quite a bit since it came out last March. The base game had 24 playable fighters, with Shao Kahn as a preorder bonus. It added Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, the Terminator, the Joker and Spawn as Kombat Pack downloadable content over the last year, so the latest additions roster will bring the roster to 34.

On its own, the Aftermath expansion will cost $40, or you can get it in a bundle with the Kombat Pack for $50. If you don't own Mortal Kombat 11 at all, you buy the whole lot for $60, as noted by CNET sister site GameSpot. It's pricey, but might be worth it to play out those '90s RoboCop versus Terminator grudge matches in 4K.

If you're itching for some fresh ultraviolent action right now, animated movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge came out last month.