Mortal Kombat 11 adds cast of 1995 movie, drops nostalgia inducing trailer

Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Christopher Lambert and Linden Ashby return as Sonya Blade, Raiden and Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat 11 is all about action movie nostalgia, having already added John Rambo, RoboCop and Terminator as guest fighters. It brought that to a new level on Tuesday, by adding the cast of the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie and revealing them in a trailer.

The $5.99 "Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack" downloadable content brings back Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Christopher Lambert and Linden Ashby as the voices and likenesses of Sonya Blade, Raiden and Johnny Cage. 

