Morgan Stanley to ban unvaccinated people from New York office

Getty images

Morgan Stanley plans to bar people from entering its New York offices if they haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a report Wednesday by the Financial Times.

The policy will apply to employees and clients after July 12, and the system will rely on self-attesting. It'll be enforced in the investment bank's offices in New York City and nearby Westchester.

Morgan Stanley didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes as companies around the world figure out plans for a post-pandemic work environment. Many businesses are adopting hybrid models, where employees work from the office for part of the week, while other businesses are letting employees work fully remotely. Big companies like Google have created new office features to allow for social distancing, like inflatable balloon walls and outdoor camp-style work spaces.

In the US, 150 million people are fully vaccinated, almost 46% of the population. However, the nation is expected to fall short of President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one dose of the vaccine to 70% of adults in the US by the Fourth of July.