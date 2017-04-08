Morgan Freeman spoofs 'Shawshank Redemption' narration

Fans of the 1994 film "The Shawshank Redemption" have taken its advice to heart for more than 20 years now: "It comes down to a simple choice, really. Get busy living or get busy dying."

For star Morgan Freeman, Friday was the time to get busy gently mocking the film that not only earned him an Oscar nomination but helped make him the go-to calm and reasoned narrative voice in Hollywood.

Freeman was a guest on British talk show "The Graham Norton Show," and Norton asked Freeman about the film. It "tanked at the box office," Freeman said, blaming the confusing title. "People went to see 'The Shawshank Redemption' and they came back, 'Ah, I saw this really terrific movie! It's called 'The, ah, Shank-sham? Shim-shawk?"

Freeman agreed with Norton that the film turned him into "Mr. Narration," and then went on to narrate the talk show itself, "Shawshank"-style.

"I must admit I didn't think much of Graham Norton, first time I laid eyes on him," Freeman said in that familiar rambling tone. "And boy, did he drink."

The actor went on to give a friendly gibe to fellow guest Michael Caine, and ended with, "I hope people stop asking me to do stupid voice-overs like this."

Unlikely, since as of Saturday afternoon the video had more than 600,000 views on YouTube.

