More 'X-Files' episodes could be on the way

Enlarge Image Photo by Fox

Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully haven't given up on discovering the truth about UFOs, so why should we? Luckily, Fox's six-episode revival of the "X-Files" TV series last year was such a ratings success fans could be getting more spooky stories.

At the Television Critics Association's press tour on Wednesday, Fox President David Madden revealed that while deal-making with "The X-Files" stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson isn't easy due to busy schedules, the network plans "to have an announcement shortly."

"It won't be 22, but we are hoping for more than 6. That's our goal," Madden said. "I think the ideal is to get it ready for 2018."

This isn't the first time fans have been told more new "X-Files" episodes could be in the works. Last August, Duchovny tweeted a happy birthday message to his co-star Gillian Anderson with the message "Happy Birthday, Gillian. If you see Dana, tell her Fox says she might wanna polish up the ol' badge soon-ish. Love, D."

Fingers crossed Mulder and Scully team up once again to chase after monsters, aliens and creepy conspiracy theories.

