More PS5s are coming in 2020, Sony promises

Dan Ackerman/CNET

The PlayStation 5 has been out of stock at most retailers since Sony launched its next-gen console earlier this month, but the company on Wednesday promised that more inventory will be available before 2020 ends.

"We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever," it tweeted. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year -- please stay in touch with your local retailers."

