CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Black Friday 2020 deals Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals Fortnite Crew PS5 availability Xbox Series X stock Elon Musk Taylor Swift

More PS5s are coming in 2020, Sony promises

The next-gen PlayStation was Sony's "biggest console launch ever," but many gamers have been unable to get one.

img-1398

Gamers will get another chance to secure their PS5 this year.

 Dan Ackerman/CNET

The PlayStation 5 has been out of stock at most retailers since Sony launched its next-gen console earlier this month, but the company on Wednesday promised that more inventory will be available before 2020 ends.

"We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever," it tweeted. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year -- please stay in touch with your local retailers."

This story will be updated shortly.