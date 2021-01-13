More Galaxy S21 details leak ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event

Evan Blass

CES

Only a day ahead of Samsung's expected Galaxy S21 launch, a clutch of marketing materials have been shared online by mobile tipster Evan Blass, offering a glimpse at the company's key selling points for its newest 5G-capable phones.

The leak details three models: the S21 Ultra 5G, S21 Plus 5G and the S21 5G. Highlighted in the leaked material are Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor, which was unveiled Tuesday during a virtual press conference, a new S-Pen stylus, and up to 512GB in storage for the S21 Ultra 5G.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G key selling points / range specs pic.twitter.com/YydnDSOK4x — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 13, 2021

The promotional slides also appear to detail the new camera and memory specs for the three models, with Samsung's Ultra model offering up to 16GB of RAM.

Samsung is expected to show off its Galaxy S21 lineup in an event themed "Welcome to the Everyday Epic" on the last day of CES 2021. Its livestream starts on Jan. 14 at 7 a.m. PT.

