Samsung is expected to show off its new Galaxy S20 phone at the company's Unpacked event Feb. 11. As we get closer to the unveiling, rumors and leaks continue to pop up. Now, we're getting what may be official renders of Samsung's next flagship phone. The latest Galaxy S20 leak came from Ishan Agarwal and the site 91 Mobiles on Thursday. These will apparently be among the color options: cosmic gray, cosmic black, cloud blue and cloud pink.
Samsung is rumored to be making three variants of its next flagship phone: the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. The differences among the phones will be display size, battery capacity, storage space and the number of cameras with varying zooms and megapixels. All the Galaxy S20 phones are expected to have 5G.
Earlier this week, rumors pointed to US pricing for the phones possibly starting at $850 for the S20 and going up to $1,200 for the S20 Ultra. The company will officially reveal features and pricing Feb. 11.
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Originally published Jan. 23.
Update, Jan. 24: Adds cloud pink render.
Discuss: More Galaxy S20 photo leaks: Samsung might release new 'cosmic' color options
