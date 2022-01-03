Apple becomes world's first $3 trillion company AT&T, Verizon won't delay next 5G launches Omarion is tired of getting confused for Omicron variant AirPods Pro 2 Nintendo Switch OLED restock

Morbius release date delayed to April

The movie was supposed to release this month.

Jared Leto in Morbius

Jared Leto shows off his vamp eyes in Morbius.

 Sony Pictures

Spider-Man spinoff Morbius has been delayed, with the movie's release date moving to April 1.Morbius, a Sony movie starring Jared Leto, was supposed to be released on Jan. 28, with the delay coming amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation due to the Omicron variant. It will also now be Sony's top release during the Easter period.

The latest Morbius trailer, released in November, hinted at a connection with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as crossovers with Sony's Spider-Man. Sony character Michael Morbius is a scientist who tries to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, and becomes a vampire in the process.

Sony and Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.