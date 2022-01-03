Morbius release date delayed to April

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man spinoff Morbius has been delayed, with the movie's release date moving to April 1.Morbius, a Sony movie starring Jared Leto, was supposed to be released on Jan. 28, with the delay coming amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation due to the Omicron variant. It will also now be Sony's top release during the Easter period.

The latest Morbius trailer, released in November, hinted at a connection with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as crossovers with Sony's Spider-Man. Sony character Michael Morbius is a scientist who tries to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, and becomes a vampire in the process.

Sony and Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.