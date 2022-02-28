New 'Morbius' Trailer Gives Us a Little More Michael Keaton

Sony Pictures

Marvel vampire adventure Morbius got its final trailer on Monday, ahead of the movie's scheduled April 1 theatrical release in the US (it comes out March 31 in the UK and Australia). The film sees Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes (aka the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming) telling Jared Leto's newly empowered antihero to discover "who he's meant to be," and also gives us an extended look at Matt Smith's villain.

The movie is an origin story for Michael Morbius, a scientist who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease with bat DNA. Smith plays his buddy Loxias Crown; Good Omens' Adria Arjona is Morbius' fiancee; Chernobyl's Jared Harris is his mentor and Tyrese Gibson from Fast & Furious as FBI agent Simon Stroud.

Morbius isn't technically connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since Sony owns the cinematic rights to Spidey and characters that originated in his comic series (Morbius first showed up in 1971's Amazing Spider-Man #101). Disney holds the rights to most of the other Marvel characters, and is responsible for the MCU movies. Spider-Man only shows up in that universe due to a deal between Disney and Sony.

However, the apparent appearance of the Vulture and multiverse shenanigans seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home (which look set to continue in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) suggest nothing is off the table in terms of crossovers.