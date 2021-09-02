Moonfall trailer dares to ask what would happen if the moon fell on us

Lionsgate

Have you ever looked up at the moon and wondered how we'd fare if the thing ever just flat out fell on us? No? Well, apparently, someone in Hollywood has, because that's the premise of Moonfall, a new film opening this February from director Roland Emmerich, best known for big-budget disaster flicks like 2012, The Day After Tomorrow, and Independence Day.

With a cast led by Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley (perhaps better known as Samwell Tarly from HBO's Game of Thrones), the film's trailer hints at lots of explosive space action and plenty of brow-furrowing calamity here on Earth -- take a watch for yourself below.

The Moon is Coming. 🌑 #Moonfall - only in theaters February 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/XWJULAYLBN — Moonfall (@MoonfallFilm) September 2, 2021

Astronomy nerds will be sure to nitpick the science in the science fiction here, and commenters are already debating what would actually happen if the moon were to somehow plummet towards the earth. Some are pointing out that The Time Machine already tackled this question, with the moon in that story ultimately breaking into orbital fragments under the strain of earth's gravity. Regardless, we'll see how Emmerich and company answer the question soon enough, when Moonfall opens in theaters and IMAX in February of next year.