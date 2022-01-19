Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 following ski accident

Francois G. Durand/WireImage via Getty

French actor Gaspard Ulliel died after a ski accident on Wednesday, AFP reported. The 37-year-old played Midnight Man in the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel TV show Moon Knight, which got its first trailer earlier this week.

The actor was apparently skiing in the French Alps when he collided with another skier at an intersection between two slopes and suffered a fatal injury.

Ulliel gained international recognition in 2007, when he played a young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising, and portrayed fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in 2014 biopic Saint Laurent. He also won two Cesar awards (France's Oscar equivalent) for A Very Long Engagement in 2005 and It's Only The End of The World in 2017, Variety noted.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time," a spokesperson for Marvel Studios owner Disney said in an emailed statement.

Ulliel's representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.