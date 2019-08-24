One of Marvel's newest superhero geniuses is getting her own animated series for the Disney Channel. Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was revealed during Disney's D23 conference on Saturday, and it's being executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland.
The series will follow Lunella, a 13-year-old child prodigy who accidentally opens a time vortex, sending a 10-ton T. rex named Devil Dinosaur into present day Manhattan. Her superpower helps her work with this giant creature, protecting New York's Lower East Side neighborhood.
"Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero, and I can't wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur," Fishburne said in a statement sent to various media outlets.
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is a relatively new comic book series for Marvel, launching in 2015. Lunella is an Inhuman in the comics, allowing her to share a mental link with the dinosaur. That status will likely carry over to her Marvel series.
The animated show was previously teased last year during New York Comic-Con 2018, when a young girl asked Marvel Animation Senior Vice President Cort Lane if a Moon Girl series was coming. At the time it was in "some stage of development," Lane said.
A premiere date wasn't revealed as part of the Saturday announcement. When it does come out, it'll be the latest Marvel show providing a spotlight for superheroes from more-diverse backgrounds, following the Marvel Rising series of shorts that spotlight Gwen Stacy's Ghost Spider, Riri Williams' Ironheart, Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel, Inferno and America Chavez, among others.
First published at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Discuss: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are New York's next Marvel animated duo
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.