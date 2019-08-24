Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are New York's next Marvel animated duo

Marvel Animation

One of Marvel's newest superhero geniuses is getting her own animated series for the Disney Channel. Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was revealed during Disney's D23 conference on Saturday, and it's being executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland.

The series will follow Lunella, a 13-year-old child prodigy who accidentally opens a time vortex, sending a 10-ton T. rex named Devil Dinosaur into present day Manhattan. Her superpower helps her work with this giant creature, protecting New York's Lower East Side neighborhood.

"Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero, and I can't wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur," Fishburne said in a statement sent to various media outlets.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is a relatively new comic book series for Marvel, launching in 2015. Lunella is an Inhuman in the comics, allowing her to share a mental link with the dinosaur. That status will likely carry over to her Marvel series.

The animated show was previously teased last year during New York Comic-Con 2018, when a young girl asked Marvel Animation Senior Vice President Cort Lane if a Moon Girl series was coming. At the time it was in "some stage of development," Lane said.

#MarvelRising EP Cort Lane was asked by a young girl about if #MoonGirl is coming to the series, his response: "I can't comment on...Who knows. I can mention as it was leaked to press months ago that there is a Moon Girl series in some stage of development." #NYCC — Mike Sorrentino (@MikeJSorrentino) October 6, 2018

A premiere date wasn't revealed as part of the Saturday announcement. When it does come out, it'll be the latest Marvel show providing a spotlight for superheroes from more-diverse backgrounds, following the Marvel Rising series of shorts that spotlight Gwen Stacy's Ghost Spider, Riri Williams' Ironheart, Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel, Inferno and America Chavez, among others.

