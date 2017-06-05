Puzzle game Monument Valley 2 revealed at WWDC, available now

The popular iOS game gets a much-anticipated sequel and it looks like it adds even more of the same great gameplay as the original.

Video Games
screen-shot-2017-06-05-at-11-27-26-am

Apple's Ann Thai, onstage at WWDC 2017, announces that Monument Valley 2 will be available Monday.

 Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

The original Monument Valley game got a lot of things right, with colorful graphics that were heavily influenced by M.C. Escher, simple controls, an immersive soundtrack and storyline that sucked you in.

At Apple's WWDC on Monday, one of the most popular puzzle games got a long-awaited sequel in Monument Valley 2.

In this latest entry, you'll guide a mother and her child as they travel through magical architecture filled with color and mind-bending 3D Escher-like visuals. A more meditative type of puzzler, the game challenges you to use trial and error as you find a path to your goal.

Monument Valley 2 is only compatible with devices running iOS 9 or later and is available now in the iTunes App Store ($3.99, £2.49, AU$4.99).

screen-shot-2017-06-05-at-11-27-48-am

The familiar art style and strange geometry looks great in Monument Valley 2.

 Screenshot by Jason Pareker/CNET

WWDC 2017

All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference.

All WWDC 2017 Stories

More stories

Next Article: Apple, show us you can still top Google and Facebook
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF