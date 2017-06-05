Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

The original Monument Valley game got a lot of things right, with colorful graphics that were heavily influenced by M.C. Escher, simple controls, an immersive soundtrack and storyline that sucked you in.

At Apple's WWDC on Monday, one of the most popular puzzle games got a long-awaited sequel in Monument Valley 2.

In this latest entry, you'll guide a mother and her child as they travel through magical architecture filled with color and mind-bending 3D Escher-like visuals. A more meditative type of puzzler, the game challenges you to use trial and error as you find a path to your goal.

Monument Valley 2 is only compatible with devices running iOS 9 or later and is available now in the iTunes App Store ($3.99, £2.49, AU$4.99).