Monsters at Work brings back Mike and Sulley, with one big twist

Walt Disney Pictures

Monsters at Work, the streaming TV version of the Monsters, Inc. movie universe, now has a release date. The show is set to debut July 2 on Disney Plus, the studio announced Wednesday.

Fans knew for a while now that the show was coming. Though the franchise's main stars, Sulley (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal), will be part of the show, the main character is a new one. Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) is a mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team who dreams of working on the Laugh Floor alongside Mike and Sulley. Jennifer Tilly, John Ratzenberger and Bob Peterson also return from the original voice cast.

In earlier movies, the monsters focused on using their scare powers to make kids scream, but now they've learned that making them laugh is even more powerful, so they must change their tactics.