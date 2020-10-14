Monster Hunter trailer: Milla Jovovich, explosions and lotsa monsters

Enlarge Image Sony

Monster Hunter trailer! That's it, that's the news. There's a movie about monsters, and people hunting monsters, and this is the trailer.

If you need more information, then OK: The film is based (loosely) on the Monster Hunter video game series created by Capcom from 2004 onwards, and reunites director Paul WS Anderson with star Milla Jovovich after their wildly successful run of films based on Capcom's other big franchise, Resident Evil.

In the trailer, Jovovich leads a team of military badasses through a weird portal in the desert to a world where giant dragons and beasties try to eat them. High-octane action follows, obviously. Fans of the game will recognize iconic monsters Rathalos and Diablos even if they don't recognize much of the plot, and they should also get a kick out of the giant swords wielded by martial arts legend Tony Jaa.

Monster Hunter is promised to be in theaters in December, but we'll believe that when we see it.