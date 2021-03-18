Monopoly wants your help in updating its Community Chest cards

Getty Images

Hasbro says its popular board game Monopoly is ready for a refresh, and it's calling on fans to help. The company on Thursday said that for the first time in 85 years, Monopoly will change all 16 of its Community Chest Cards. Customers around the world can help decide what the new cards will be by voting at at MonopolyCommunityChest.com.

"Covering topics like beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, there is no denying the Monopoly game's Community Chest Cards are long overdue for a refresh," Hasbro said in a statement. "And, coming out of the tumultuous year of 2020, the term 'community' has taken on a whole new meaning."

Hasbro says it wants customers to "help reflect what community means in their real lives" by voting for new cards like "Shop Local," "Rescue A Puppy" or "Help Your Neighbors."

The updated game with new Community Chest cards will be available in the fall, Hasbro says. You can check Hasbro Gaming's Instagram account to stay updated on outcomes of the vote.

Monopoly will also host a Monopoly Charity Classic in the spring on YouTube, in which four celebrities will compete to win part of a $350,000 Community Chest fund to donate to a charity of their choice. During that game, viewers will get a peek at some of the new Community Chest cards voted on by fans.