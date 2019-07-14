Money Heist 3 review: Bigger heist, higher stakes, same red coveralls

Tamara Arranz/Netflix

It's not that I don't see the many attributes of Netflix series Money Heist (La casa de papel). It's more that I never thought it would have such international allure.

It was a bit surprising that a show with such a specific set of characters, Spaniards to the core, and such a distinct use of the language (bordering on the poetic and hard to fully grasp even for natives sometimes) has become an international success. It's Netflix's most watched non-English series. It's been praised by the likes of Stephen King and won an International Emmy.

If you enjoyed parts 1 and 2 of La casa de papel on Netflix and maybe even managed to learn some Spanish in the process, this cynical Spaniard has good news for you. You'll enjoy part 3. A lot. Also, if you want to learn even more Spanish, you can read this review in that language here.

After stealing around one billion euros from the Royal Mint in Madrid and managing to get away with it, the band of criminals is back together, with some new and welcome additions. Their own Río (Miguel Herrán) has been captured for reasons better not spoiled, and they really want him back. They have a new, bigger heist to pull off.

Yes, they still look fabulous. Even when they wear those red jumpers with Dalí masks (and I'll say from experience those things aren't necessarily flattering if you're a civilian). And yes. El Profesor (Álvaro Morte) still has the same nerdy-sexy vibe and seems capable of pretty much anything. Other than dancing, that is. One scene set to Who Can It Be Now by Men at Work is as painful to watch as you'd expect from a sequence where El Profesor is forced to show his lack of rhythm.

Tamara Arranz/Netflix

I enjoyed every minute of the three episodes from part 3 that Netflix made available for review. And I'm counting the days until July 19, when all 8 episodes of La casa de papel 3 will be available for streaming and I'll get to know what the hell happens in the end.

Some of the narrative mechanisms of season 3 ring a bell. Sometimes things look like they'll go terribly wrong, but in the end our criminals rise to the occasion and we realize they were following a meticulous plan even though we were led to believe otherwise.

Like in previous seasons, action within the episodes doesn't follow a chronological order. This season there are three different moments in time or storylines that are mixed and interwoven. One takes place years ago, the other a few weeks ago and the last in the present. You'll get to understand a certain reaction or get to know a certain new character only when Álex Pina, the show's creator and co-writer, wants you to. It's a very effective way of telling a story, and Money Heist would be a much more conventional show, and a boring one, if things were explained in the order they happened.

Then there are the jokes, and that's where some characters shine more than others. Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Nairobi (Alba Flores) continue to be two of the most consistently funny robbers. Mainly because they tend to embellish their speeches with the most flourished words. They say things like "Cariñitos míos, en los próximos minutos os jugáis las pelotas," which very roughly translates to "My darlings, in the next few minutes you're betting your balls;" "Profesor, al solomillo" (Profesor, let's cut to the chase); or "Itaboy!" ("It's a boy" in Denver's very limited English).

There's also the feminism of course. We're talking about a show that came up with the term "Empieza el matriarcado" (the matriarchy begins). There's an argument the gang has at 3 a.m. in an Italian monastery during season 3 in which Nairobi tells Denver how old-fashioned he is ("Antiguo, que eres un antiguo"). Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), one of the new characters, vindicates the patriarchy in a way that's neither subtle nor politically correct. Yet it'll probably make you laugh. And the yelling only ends when El Profesor, in his blue and white striped Oxford pajamas, makes an appearance and asks everyone to please behave and go back to bed.

Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Besides Argentinian De la Serna for new characters, Money Heist 3 showcases singer and actress Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra. Her character is described as "la reina de las hijas de perra" (the queen of sons of bitches) and proves to be a ruthless woman keen on catching our sympathetic criminals.

Aside from the new faces, one of the main differences between this season and the previous ones is that Madrid isn't the only main setting. The show feels like the international attraction it has become with sequences shot in Florence, Panama City or the Guna Yala archipelago.

Please watch La casa de papel 3 in its original version with subtitles. Only then will you learn to admire the beauty (and meaning) of a word like "jarana" or an expression like "eso es liarla pardísima."