Monday's top deals: $359 DJI Mavic Mini, $210 Sony WH-1000XM4, $100 gaming chair, more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

So many deals today, cheeps, so little time. Let's dive in! As always, the usual caveats apply: These deals are for a limited time and while supplies last. All codes have been tested and are working at the time of this writing. If you get a different outcome, it could be the result of low or no more inventory or a code expiration.

Ruyilam Amazon seller: Cloudview-US Price: $12 with promo code 2MISKWOA I love these things. I've tried maybe half a dozen; they all seem to work well, even the uber-cheapie ones. That said, your mileage may vary, and I haven't tried this particular dispenser -- one of the uber-cheapest yet. Interestingly, the instructions here suggest using three parts water, one part liquid hand soap. I've stretched that as far as 5:1 with other models, so feel free to experiment. Also, note that this takes four AA batteries, not included. One more reason to consider the battery charger listed below.

Popular Mechanics Hear me out. I was skeptical about this product, which is new-to-market and the result of a joint effort between ZipKord and Popular Mechanics. Bottom line: It works as advertised. I tested it with a smattering of seemingly dead batteries pulled from remotes and Xbox controllers; all of them came back to life. Not quite to full capacity, at least according to my battery tester, but certainly with enough juice to use again. Your mileage may vary. If a battery is especially old and/or fully drained, it may not resurrect. And I get that this is a not-cheap option compared to, say, buying some rechargeables. (Speaking of which, this works with not only disposable alkalines, but also all kinds of rechargeable batteries.) But if it helps keep alkalines out of landfills -- and lower your long-term battery costs -- isn't it worth considering? The link below will let you quickly add the charger and a set of battery converters (which allow AAs to be used as C and D cells) to your cart; use promo code PopularBogo to get the converters free.

Vipek Amazon seller: PartsSquare Price: $100 with promo code NEXVIPEK Working, gaming or both: Most of us are spending a lot more time sitting these days -- which is why it makes sense to park your keister in a comfy chair. This one looks slick (with its red race-car stitching) and feels solid; I put one together yesterday and was impressed with the build. Everything's adjustable: height, back angle, arms and so on. The chair comes with removable headrest and lumbar pillows as well. There are tons of similar seats on Amazon; most are priced in the $130-$160 range. If you need a comfy place to work and/or play, this is a solid deal on a solid chair.

David Carnoy/CNET Just last week I wrote about buying refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. The price, from seller Back Market, was $218. The verdict, from yours truly: Good as new, no qualms about recommending. Now seller Secondipity is offering the same headphones (but in silver, not black) for even less. Here they're classified as "certified refurbished" (which means a "like-new item refurbished and approved by the manufacturer") and backed by a two-year warranty. Also: "Free 30-day returns." Sounds like another zero-risk option, this time for the lowest price I've ever seen. Your thoughts?

DJI DJI is currently the only place to score the Mavic Mini drone at this price, which matches the best deal we saw during Black Friday. Yes, it's only $40 off, and, yes, there's a newer Mini 2 -- but that starts at $449. (Incidentally, that's also the discounted price of the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo, which includes extra batteries and other goodies.) I was really hoping to see this dip to $299 at some point. Alas, if this is on the holiday wish-list, $359 is as good as it gets. And DJI promises to ship immediately, so it should arrive in time for Christmas.

Now playing: Watch this: DJI's Mavic Mini is a pocketable folding camera drone...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.