Monday's best deals: TCL's Alto 8 Fire TV sound bar drops to $75 (save $125) and more

Here's some bummer news I just learned: Starting next month, password manager LastPass will no longer offer syncing as part of its free version. I feel a little prescient in having chosen Bitwarden -- which continues to offer that essential feature -- for the Cheapskate Hall of Fame.

More on this soon. In the meantime, I've got an utterly fantastic soundbar deal today, along with some others you won't want to miss. As always, these are available for a limited time and while supplies last. Take a look:

TCL Speaking of hall-of-fame deals, this is without question one of the best soundbar offers in recent memory. The TCL Alto 8 Plus not only upgrades your TV audio, but also outfits it with Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming. Even if you're not planning to use the latter (because your TV already has that or something similar), a 2.1-channel soundbar for $75 is a killer deal. Note that the subwoofer is built in, meaning it probably won't give you quite the same oomph as a standalone -- but it's certainly better than no subwoofer at all, which is common in soundbars like this. CNET hasn't reviewed the Alto 8 Plus, but it scored a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 1,200 Amazon buyers.

Teracube This isn't a discounted item, but rather a newly arrived, highly affordable one that's worth a look. Teracube is a US-based "sustainable electronics" company; the 2E is an unlocked, stock-Android phone built using recycled materials and bundled with a biodegradable case. But here's the real news: the battery is user-replaceable and the phone is backed by a four-year (!) warranty. Meanwhile, if you crack the 6.1-inch screen, getting it repaired will cost you a flat $59. The 2E features an octa-core processor, dual rear cameras, 64GB of expandable storage and a headphone jack. Intriguing, no? I'm hoping to get my hands on one of these soon, because all this for $199 sounds like a cheapskate dream come true.

Angela Lang/CNET Sure, you can stream lots of free yoga classes on YouTube, but those are a one-way affair. If you prefer a live group class, one that feels more communal, check out Alt Yoga Collective. The site offers a handful of regularly scheduled classes (and one meditation session) each week; there's no charge to attend, but you do have the option of making a donation. To what? Alt Yoga Collective's mission is to make yoga accessible to all, and its Mat Program donates mats to those who need them. (If that's you, you can apply online to receive one.) While we're on the subject, be sure to read Megan Wollerton's great story about doing yoga every day for a year.

