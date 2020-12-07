Monday's best deals: $24 door gym, $50 Amazfit Bip U smartwatch, $49 Bluetooth speakerphone and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Good morning, fellow thrifties! (Is that better than "cheeps"? Trying it on for size.) Before we dive in, have you thought about subscribing to the Walmart Plus grocery delivery service, but didn't love the $98 annual fee? Here's a very rare discount option: Sign up for Walmart Plus using the and you'll get $25 back. (For the record, Dosh also pays you 2% back on everyday Walmart purchases, up to $20 maximum per day.)

I've used Dosh for a couple years. Although it may seem weird to link a credit card to the service (that's how it works), I've had no issues. And, let's face it, you use your credit card everywhere online all the time, right?

Let's move on to today's deal roundup, because there's a lot to cover!

David Carnoy/CNET Once you experience more than a few Zoom or conference calls from home, you start to appreciate just how mediocre your laptop's microphone and speaker really are. My advice: Get a speakerphone. Like this one. The eMeet Luna debuted earlier this year at $100; this price is an all-time low, and by a lot. (The previous best deal: $70.) CNET's David Carnoy took a look at a slew of speakerphones and called the Luna one of the best models under $100. He especially liked the noise reduction feature: It minimizes sound caused by clacking keyboards and the like. Want something a little fancier? The eMeet M2 Bluetooth speakerphone is on sale for $129, also an all-time low. It made Carnoy's list as well -- even when it was selling for $200.

Amazfit Amazfit continues to have a busy year. If you didn't pick up the generally great Bip S smartwatch last month, check out the new Bip U. It's nearly identical, but with a brighter, sharper TFT screen instead of the always-on transflective one. That means lower battery life, though nine days is nothing to sneeze at. However, there's one key feature missing here: GPS. If you plan to track outdoor runs and the like, opt for the Bip S instead. Bip U availability is also limited right now: Amazfit proper is sold out, and Amazon has only the black model available for purchase -- with an expected ship date of Dec. 20. All that said, this is a pretty amazing watch for $60. For $50, it's even, er, amazinger.

Sarah Tew/CNET At the other end of the smartwatch spectrum, last year's Apple flagship can be yours for $299 (or $329 for the 44mm size) -- effectively tying the lowest price we've seen. Very little has changed between the Series 5 and Series 6; the latter offers blood-oxygen tracking that, quite frankly, is on the iffy side. I still think the Series 3 (currently $179 at Amazon) is the best buy for most folks, but if you're looking to splurge, here's your chance to save $100.

Chris Monroe/CNET Building out your smart home and looking to stay in the Apple ecosystem? The HomePod Mini smart speaker is Apple's Amazon Echo rival, and it's a good one. This deal lets you bundle in a WeMo WiFi Smart Plug for just $5 more; it normally sells for $25. Ironically, you wouldn't want to use that plug with the HomePod itself, but connect a lamp or fan or the like and you can issue voice commands: "Siri, turn on the living-room lamp," for example. Read our HomePod Mini review.

Ceayun Amazon seller: Maggieer Price: $24 with promo code VJJGDSTO I've owned a similar product for literally decades -- it's a must-have for any home gym. Just position it in nearly any door frame, then do your chin-ups, pull-ups, even leg-lifts. Most of these sell for around $40 or more (which is the regular price for this one, pre-code).

Matacru Amazon seller: Quinby Price: $13.49 with promo code 7C8JEN5U Ring lights are all the rage right now, as they can help you look a lot better on Zoom calls and in TikTok videos. Plus, they're cheap, especially deals like this one. It's a USB-powered dual-light setup, each of them on a flexible arm so you can illuminate your face from both sides. Plus there's a tripod and phone mount -- basically everything you need.

Insignia Ho, hum, another air-fryer deal? There were lots of them leading up to Black Friday, but in case you missed out, this is one of the best on record. Insignia's stainless-steel model has a 5-quart basket, digital controls and one-touch presets for over half a dozen popular foods. It scored an impressive 4.7-star average rating from over 1,500 buyers.

OK, cheeps, that's a Monday wrap. See anything here you like?

