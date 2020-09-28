Happy Monday, everyone! A couple quick announcements:

You can now sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message! Use that link or send a text to 415-878-5803. Don't worry, only one message per day, opt out any time. I'll use this for bonus deals, deal updates, Prime Day alerts, that kind of thing. Hope you'll give it a try!

There are a few great tweaks coming to the Cheapskate newsletter, all designed to improve readability and communication. If you're not already receiving it, sign up by visiting your CNET profile page, clicking My Subscriptions, then scrolling down a bit to the Deals section. You'll see my newsletter listed there.

As you've probably heard, Amazon Prime Day is official

Let's move on to today's top deals, as curated by yours truly.

Toshiba This is officially the lowest price on record for this model, which was introduced just a few months ago. It's a 43-inch 1080p TV with Amazon's Fire TV interface baked in -- though of course you could also connect a Roku or anything else, as it has three HDMI inputs. However, this is for Amazon Prime subscribers only; it's one of the handful of early Prime Day deals Amazon rolled out today. No subscription? Fear not: I suspect that after that event is over, we'll see similar deals for Black Friday and the holidays.

Daily Steals The weather is getting cooler (in most parts of the country). If you're not lucky enough to have heated seats in you car, you can keep your keister warm with this temperature-controlled heated cushion. Use promo code CNETCRHTR to knock the price down to $17.99. Compatible with most car seats, the cushion relies on infrared heating and includes an inline control for setting the exact temperature you want. As you'd expect, it plugs into your car's power port (aka cigarette lighter).

GameStop What's the downside to buying used videogames? Zero, as far as I'm concerned. As long as the store guarantees them in case of a scratched disc or some other issue, you're good. GameStop does, of course, and right now you can get four pre-owned games for just $30. (You'll see that price once you've added the titles to your cart.) There are games available for all the major platforms; a few standouts include Star Wars Battlefront II, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

Aukey This is pretty hard to beat. Aukey's a known brand in the mobile-accessories market, and this 10,000-mAh power bank serves up both USB Type-A and USB-C ports. You can use the latter for faster recharging of the power bank itself, or opt for old-fangled Micro-USB. (Either way, you'll have to supply the power port, same as with most chargers.) Also worth noting: Aukey backs this with a 24-month warranty. The $13.99 price -- already great -- drops to just $9.99 when you clip the on-page $4-off coupon. Note that the seller here is Aukey Direct. If you see a different seller listed, you're not likely to see the same price and coupon.

Tacklife Amazon seller: Teccpo Power US Price: $55.99 with promo code G5XX7HBL Every home needs a drill, and Tacklife makes some decent power tools for those on a budget. This one should handle most home tasks just fine, as it offers plenty of torque (and 24 settings for it), a driver-bit set, a belt clip and two batteries (with charger). Meanwhile, the drill has great reviews from Amazon customers, and as with nearly all Tacklife products I've seen, no red-flag warnings from either Fakespot or ReviewMeta.

Enjoy your Monday, fellow cheapskates!

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.