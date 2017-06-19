Monday mishmash: Great new deals, plus some updates and reruns

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Good morning, cheeps! Today I bring you not one, not two, but so many deals I haven't even counted them yet.

First up: Remember that waterproof speaker from Friday? As I suspected, the coupon code was in error. Now it's all straightened out: Use code 8XBCVEF3 to get the speaker for $20.69. Still a good deal at that price? I'd say pretty good: There are similar models priced in that range (and many more priced higher), but I haven't seen any that can also double as a mobile charger.

While we're on the subject of "old" deals, a few weeks back I mentioned my new favorite drone, one that's controlled by a handheld accelerometer-based remote. At the time, it was available only from a Chinese warehouse, meaning shipping would be slow. (For the record, I ordered two and received them in a little over two weeks.)

Now, however, it's "local" -- you can get the Techboy TB-802 motion-controlled drone for $23.03 shipped. That's after applying discount code TTDEAL4 at checkout. Make sure to click the US warehouse option, which should insure delivery within a week. That's about $4 higher than it was last time, but, again, it'll arrive much quicker.

(Pro tip: You know I'm all about the cashback, right? Ebates offers 3.5 percent back on Tomtop purchases, but TopCashback raises the ante to 9 percent. That would bring your net cost down to $20.96. If you're not already signed up with TopCashback, it's free to do so. There's literally no risk or downside; it's simply an extra couple bucks back in your pocket, albeit not right away.)

I gave a TB-802 to my dad yesterday; he loved it. And everyone I show it to seems enamored with the remote. It makes flying so much easier. This is perhaps the single best starter drone you can buy.

OK, on to the new stuff...

I'm a big fan of mindfulness meditation -- and I'm not even a hippie or anything! There are countless apps that can introduce you to the practice for cheap or free, though most of them (Aura, Calm, Headspace and so on) charge you for sessions beyond the introductory ones. And you know what? It's worth it.

Of course, you'll feel even more relaxed if you can get a deal. Like this one: StackSocial is offering a lifetime Aura Premium subscription for $51 when you apply promo code CNET15 at checkout. That's 15 percent off an already heavily discounted price; normally this same subscription costs $399.99!

You can get that same 15 percent off a one- or two-year subscription (so $25.49 or $42.49) using the same code. Of course, you can (and should) demo the app first; it's available for Android and iOS. As you'll note in the respective app stores, it has very high ratings from users.

One thing that I particularly like about Aura is that it offers short (3-minute) meditations for those times when you just don't have 10 or 15 minutes free, but still feel the need to relieve some stress or anxiety. It also offers journaling, mood-tracking and other useful extras.

360 degrees of camera goodness

It's 2017, people: Time to give up on narrow-frame photography and embrace a full 360 degrees. I mean, would you rather see a photo of just the Arc de Triomphe or see the entire Champs-Elysees along with it?

Of course, 360-degree cameras are still pretty new and pretty pricey. But today there's a deal to be had: Daily Steals is offering the Samsung Gear 360 for $129.99 shipped when you apply promo code CNETSIZZLE at checkout.

I don't have any experience with the camera, so I'm going to turn you over to CNET's Gear 360 review for a deep dive. Spoiler alert: "Some of the best spherical video you can get from a consumer-grade 360-degree camera at the moment."

At the time of that review, the Gear 360 worked only with select Samsung phones, but there's now an iOS app for it as well.

I should point out that the user reviews of both the Android and iOS apps are mixed, with some folks encountering connection difficulties. Once you actually get the camera working, though, it apparently does a very good job. And keep it mind this sold for $350 when it first debuted back in October. At $130 out the door? Definitely worth considering.

Quick, before it sells out!

This will not last. But while it does, Best Buy has the WD Easystore 1TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for $39.99 shipped (plus tax). I don't think I've ever seen a terabyte drive priced this low. Like, ever.

This pocket-friendly, USB-powered drive is compatible with both Windows and Mac and comes with automated background-backup software. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 150 buyers -- another reason it's very likely to sell out at this price.

And there you go! Your Monday mishmash. Who's buying what?