Monday deals: Beats alternatives for under $40, deep discounts on PS4 games and more

Prime Day was just last week, but it already feels like a distant memory. Truth be told, we're already scoping out the pre-Black Friday deals coming as soon as the first weekend in November. But before you can score the AirPods for $99 at Walmart (yes, ), there may be a bit of a quiet before the storm. So we're starting this week off with a grab bag of headphone, video game and laptop deals in the meantime.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yes, neckband wireless headphones -- which have a cable connecting the left and right earbud -- feel increasingly old-fashioned in a world of cheap true wireless earbuds. But the imminent release of the $50 Beats Flex has us giving this style a new look as prices continue to plunge. The Jaybird Tarah Wireless shown here -- which appears to be discontinued and on clearance -- has a clunky charging dongle and just so-so battery life. But it's cheaper than the Flex, has true water-resistance and the all-important wing fins for better ear fit. Read our Jaybird Tarah review.

Amazon OK, you want to totally ditch wires, and you don't want to spend upwards of $100? There are plenty of decent true wireless options for under $50, but recently we found the Mpow M30 to be a nice option. The sound quality is decent for what you're spending, which currently is just under $27 (once you click the 20%-off coupon on the page).

Sony Sony is billing this is a "Halloween sale," but it's really just another excuse to blow out a lot of solid PS4 games at deep discounts. These, of course, are the digital versions you can download straight to your console. This is a good time to pick up PS4 exclusives including Death Stranding and Days Gone, which would've been iffy at $60, but are easier to swallow at $30 and $20, respectively. Full disclosure: Doom II, which is back at $2.49, has been my go-to stress reliever this year, but you can also pick up the new-for-2020 Doom Eternal for $30, too. (Note for Xbox owners: That title is free for Game Pass subscribers.) All of these PS4 titles should run on the PS5, too.

Dan Ackerman/CNET $850 for a laptop isn't "cheap," but $850 for a brand new 2020 MacBook Air is a good deal, no matter how you slice it. This discount is a Prime Day holdover, and it's a great one for anyone who wants a solid Mac laptop. Yes, we may well see new "Apple silicon" Macs as soon as next month, but it's hard to believe they'll be this affordable.

