Lecone

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Happy Monday, fellow money-savers! Here are a few deals that should be on your radar, followed by a password-manager exclusive and some crazy-good wireless-charger discounts:

1Password manager for your family

Sure, you're using a password manager, because you're crazy-smart. Ah, but what about the rest of your family? Your spouse? Parents? Kids? They should be using one, too, and there's something to be said for getting everyone under the same password roof.

Enlarge Image 1Password

Which one? 1Password scored top marks in CNET's roundup of the best password managers, and here's your chance to get a rare, exclusive deal on the family plan: Today and tomorrow only, you can save 50% on a 1-year 1Password Families subscription. That works out to just $2.50 per month (paid annually, so $30) -- a very small price to pay for family-wide password security. The subscription is good for up to five users.

As a longtime Dashlane user who's been increasingly frustrated with that service (starting with price: It's now $60 annually for a single user), I'm ready to make a change. And because I have aging parents who are constantly dealing with frustrating password issues, I can see the appeal of being able to manage their accounts.

That said, I haven't used 1Password myself. If you have, hit the comments and let me and your fellow cheapskates know what to expect.

Super inexpensive wireless charging pads for your phone, AirPods and whatnot

Are you the proud owner of a new phone that supports wireless charging? How about AirPods or other true-wireless earbuds that come with a wireless-charging case? Sounds like you could use a Qi (pronounced "chee") pad or stand. Good news: A company called Lecone is offering substantial discounts on a variety of them.

Note: In addition to the promo codes listed for each product, some of these also have on-page coupons (look for the little orange coupon flag). The prices shown here reflect the use of both, but don't be surprised if those coupons disappear at some point. That happens sometimes when a vendor forgets it offered two simultaneous (but separate) promotions.

Lecone This simple, fast-charging pad is just about perfect for earbud wireless-charging cases, though of course it works fine with phones as well. The big perk is the built-in wraparound USB cable, which makes this a particularly good choice for your travel bag. Clip the 5%-off coupon and then apply promo code S5NW9SZX to get this deal.

Lecone Most Qi charging stands are rather ugly black slabs. Lecone's combines a stylish silver base with a stand that's covered in fabric, resulting in something that's really quite pretty. Just take note that it's BYO USB port, so you'll need to plug it into your computer or find a USB AC adapter. Get this price with the on-page 15%-off coupon.

Lecone Every desk needs a little cup for pens, scissors and the like, so why not get one that's also a Qi charging stand? That's what you'll get here with the 10%-off coupon and promo code DYCKJ2Z5. It's covered in gray fabric, too, so it actually looks nice on your desk. Like the others above, however, you'll have to supply the USB port to deliver power to the stand.

Lecone Got more things to charge or power than just your phone? This little charging station offers not only a Qi stand, but also three USB ports and two three-prong AC outlets. So you can also plug in a lamp, your watch charger and plenty of other stuff. Use promo code D762T3R5 to get this deal.

See something you like? Let me know which one strikes your fancy.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.