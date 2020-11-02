Happy Monday, cheeps! (If you're new here, that's my longstanding portmanteau of "cheap" and "peeps.") Hopefully you've all recovered from the Halloween-candy sugar coma and heinous government-imposed time change. Maybe today's deals will help.

Arcade1Up A potentially great addition to a game room, Arcade1Up's Countercade machines give you the full arcade experience in a shrunken design. Alas, the game selection is a bit shrunken as well: The Pac-Man cabinet comes with only one other game to play (Galaga, one of the all-time greats). Ms. Pac-Man comes with Super Pac-Man, while Frogger also nets you Time Pilot. Ideally, these would offer more than two games per cabinet, but with a little interwebs research, you may find mods available to greatly expand your gaming experience. Anyway, these normally sell for $150; a 33% discount is not insignificant. If you love the nostalgia factor or need a gift for a child of the coin-op arcade era, these are worth a look.

Rick Broida/CNET Amazon seller: EarFun Direct Price: $60 with 10%-off on-page coupon and promo code EFAPANC5 EarFun continues to offer some of the best budget earbuds around. We've been impressed by the EarFun Air and EarFun Free; now comes the EarFun Air Pro, and it's rather interesting for a couple reasons. First and foremost: active noise cancellation, six-microphone environmental noise cancellation (which promises quiet calls), in-ear detection and up to 32 hours of total playtime. Those are impressive specs given the price. Here's the interesting part: See the photo? The EarFun Air Pro is on the left; on the right, Edifier's new TWS NB2. On the outside, these earbuds are virtually identical. Inside the EarFun case, it even says "tuned by Edifier." CNET's David Carnoy is investigating the two to see if they really are the same, but if nothing else they're very, very close. And Edifier's product sells for $100.

Chefman Adorable as the $10 Dash mini waffle-maker may be, it's pretty impractical. For just $5 more, Chefman's model lets you make full-size waffles. It has a moat (!) that catches waffle runoff (mmmm... waffle runoff) and nonstick plates. Review average: 4.5 stars from over 3,400 buyers. At a mere $15, this is the best deal to date for this must-have-if-you-want-to-be-happy kitchen appliance. Read more: 15 drool-worthy things you can cook in your waffle maker

Aukey Amazon seller: ZD Land US Price: $36.33 with 5%-off on-page coupon and promo code CNETWL03 Here's a great rerun. Aukey's near-perfect power bank packs 20,000 mAh into an impressively compact shell and offers three methods for charging your devices: a Qi wireless pad, a QuickCharge USB 3.0 port and a Power Delivery USB-C port. But, wait, there's more: The charger has an arm that folds out from the rear and a little base that folds out from the front, meaning it doubles as a stand. Now you can charge your phone while watching a movie. I also like the little LCD that shows exactly how much juice is remaining -- way better than the usual four-LED setup. This is the lowest price on record (though only by a few cents). It normally sells for $46.

Now playing: Watch this: Kick some shell with Ninja Turtles Arcade1Up cabinet

