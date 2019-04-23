Mom wants you to put your phone down more than flowers, report says

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Mother's Day is fast approaching. While it's nice to show your mom that you appreciate her with something special, what she really wants is to spend time with you -- without your phone.

Restaurant reservations app OpenTable on Tuesday launched #DiningMode. The national campaign is aimed at getting people to turn off and put aside devices on Mother's Day to be present with those who really matter. Additionally, more than 460 restaurants are partnering with the campaign and offering incentives for unplugging, like complimentary drinks and desserts.

A survey conducted by OpenTable found that 40% of adults were asked by their mothers to stop using their phones multiple times while dining out together. The same survey discovered that 73% of respondents think Mother's Day is the most important meal not to check your phone. OpenTable surveyed 1,000 adults in March.

"We recently discovered that 85 percent of diners check their phones at the table while eating with others at least once," Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable, said in a release Tuesday. "By going into #DiningMode this Mother's Day, diners will have the opportunity to focus their attention on the mom in their lives and connect over a fabulous meal."

You can see a list here of restaurants partnering on the campaign.

