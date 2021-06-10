Moderna seeks emergency FDA approval to vaccinate 12- to 17-year-olds

Natalie Weinstein/CNET

Teenagers could be that much closer to getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna is applying for emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for use of its vaccine for teenagers ages 12 to 17, the company said Thursday in a statement.

"We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents," said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in the statement.

The application follows news at the end of May from Moderna that the vaccine is effective in teenagers. Vaccine maker Pfizer received final approval in mid-May for its vaccine for those ages 12 to 15.

The Biden administration said Wednesday that it would donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the world's lowest-income nations over the next year.