Moderna coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective, company says

Drug company Moderna on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective, according to early results from its ongoing trial. Moderna is the second company to report positive data on a coronavirus vaccine after Pfizer last week revealed that its vaccine candidate is 90% effective.

"These are obviously very exciting results," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN. "It's just as good as it gets -- 94.5% is truly outstanding."

The study, conducted in collaboration with NIAD and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the US. The first interim analysis is based on 95 COVID-19 cases, of which 90 were in the placebo group and 5 in the vaccine group, Moderna said. A second analysis found 11 severe COVID-19 cases among the trial, all which were part of the placebo group.

Finding a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is seen as the biggest hope for lifting the restrictions people around the world are living under. There are a number of efforts to find a viable vaccine underway in various countries.

Moderna said it intends to submit for an Emergency Use Authorization with US Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks.

