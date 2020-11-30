For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
Moderna will apply to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the drug company said Monday. Its data shows that the vaccine is 94.1% effective against COVID-19, similar to results it reported earlier this month.
The first injections may come as soon as Dec. 21 if the FDA gives its approval, the New York Times reported Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel as saying.
It's the second company to apply for emergency use authorization -- Pfizer submitted its application for its vaccine on Nov. 20, the Times noted.
Discuss: Moderna seeks FDA emergency approval for coronavirus vaccine
