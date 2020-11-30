CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Cyber Monday 2020 deals PS5 restock Best Cyber Monday TV deals Xbox Series X in stock HomePod Mini vs. Echo Dot vs. Nest Mini Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals Best Cyber Monday Apple deals

Moderna seeks FDA emergency approval for coronavirus vaccine

The drug company reports that its vaccine is 94.1% effective against COVID-19.

gettyimages-1229678282
STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Moderna will apply to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the drug company said Monday. Its data shows that the vaccine is 94.1% effective against COVID-19, similar to results it reported earlier this month.

The first injections may come as soon as Dec. 21 if the FDA gives its approval, the New York Times reported Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel as saying.

It's the second company to apply for emergency use authorization -- Pfizer submitted its application for its vaccine on Nov. 20, the Times noted.