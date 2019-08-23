Modern Warfare's new multiplayer Gunfight mode now available on PS4

Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward's reimagining of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has a new 2v2 multiplayer mode called Gunfight, and an alpha version is available for PlayStation 4 players. The developer announced the launch of the Gunfight alpha Thursday, ahead of its originally slated release on Friday. The alpha can be downloaded from the PSN Store for free until Sunday.

Gunfight pits two pairs of players against each other in small maps. Unlike other multiplayer modes found in Call of Duty games, there is no picking of equipment. Instead, every player will receive the same loadout that includes one main weapon, one sidearm, one lethal grenade and one tactical grenade such as a flashbang. The equipment changes every two rounds meaning players may start with shotguns and then two rounds later they will have snipers then later on a light machine gun. The first team to win six rounds wins the match.

Included in the Gunfight alpha are five maps: Docks, King, Pine, Speedball and Stack. Each arena is compact with multiple paths providing cover, but teamwork is what will win the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out Oct. 25. Before that, there will be an open beta starting on Sept. 12 for PS4 users and then Sept. 19 for other platforms.