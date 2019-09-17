Modern Warfare release date, Ground War beta test, Nukes and everything else we know

Activision/Infinity Ward

This year appears to be the return of video game classics, with the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake, WoW Classic and, soon, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Activision and developer Infinity Ward are bringing back the revolutionary military FPS game, giving it some new paint and new toys for players.

Modern Warfare is a re-imagining of the 2007 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare originally released for the PS3, PC and Xbox 360, but with some updates. Multiplayer will sport several new modes, including one that lets teams of two compete against each other in small maps and another that lets more than 100 players partake in an all-out war.

Infinity Ward held a livestream on Tuesday to talk about the new Ground War mode that will be available in the upcoming crossplay beta starting on Sept. 19. Karst River Quarry is a large map that will have two teams of 32 players battle each other. One of the developers said spawn points was important for the development team because on a map so big, they didn't want players having to run long distances after respawning. In a Ground War match, players will be able to respawn with other teammates, objective points or even in armored vehicles.

Players who participate in the weekend beta and reach level 10 will receive a 725 shotgun blueprint. Blueprints can be customized in various ways such as changing the barrel or color by the players when they go to the Gunsmith.

A bonus for your Beta grind.



Reach level 10 before 9/23 to earn the Hammer Shotgun in #ModernWarfare at launch on 10/25.



See https://t.co/DZSsHtw4VF for more details. pic.twitter.com/f4MV52slz6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 17, 2019

This weekend's beta will also be the first time a Call of Duty game will have cross-platform play. Players will need to make a CoD account and create a display name that will appear across all platforms. People can form parties with friends on any platform and can speak with each other via in-game voice chat. Each player will have an icon signifying if they're playing on the PS4, Xbox One or PC.

As this is cross-platform play, Infinity Ward also implemented parameters in its matchmaking system to put players with a mouse-and-keyboard with others using the same. This means those with controllers are likely to play against each other, too. In FPS games, a mouse-and-keyboard is considered to be a superior control option than a traditional gamepad so keeping players separate will help reduce some frustration. However, there may be instances where the two control schemes will play in the same match like if there are a limited number of players available at the time or if players' skill levels are on par with each other.

What is the release date for Modern Warfare?

Modern Warfare comes out Oct. 25 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC with a Battle.net account. Before its release, there will be multiple betas depending on what platform you prefer.

The road to launch for #ModernWarfare is in its final stretch. Gather your intel and get ready for the Open Beta next weekend.

The first PS4 beta started Sept. 12-16 for those who preordered the game. The second beta weekend for all three platforms will take place on Sept. 19-23. This will also test cross-platform play, pitting players from the three platforms against each other, which is a first for the series. Early access to the cross-platform beta starts Sept. 19 for anyone who preordered on PS4, PC or Xbox One with the open beta starting on Sept. 21-23.

Modern Warfare players already in the beta appear to have come across an option for loot boxes. One Twitter user tweeted a screenshot Sept. 12 showing a loot box listed as "common supply drop." It's unclear what's in the box.

LMAO Looks like #ModernWarfare Beta players already have uncovered the planned loot box system which will come likely a few weeks after release...



Once the reviews are written & millions of copies are sold.



Typical Pathetic Activision. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/CJlvq30hOj — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) September 12, 2019

Those preordering the game can purchase the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dark Edition for $200, which will include a pair of working night vision goggles.

A modern retelling

Infinity Ward will officially reveal the details of Modern Warfare's campaign at the end of September. The first trailer shows snippets that will be familiar to fans of the series, including the appearance of SAS Captain John Price, who is a central character in the Modern Warfare games.

The official description for the game says "Players will engage in breathtaking covert operations alongside a diverse cast of international special forces throughout iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East."

In the original CoD 4, the leader of a coup in the Middle East is secretly being supported by Russian ultranationalists who want to revert the country to the Cold War era. Players control American and British operatives who are trying to stop nuclear destruction in missions set across the globe. As this is a re-imagining of the game, Modern Warfare may offer an alternate timeline to the events that happened in the original game.

Modern multiplayer madness

Multiplayer is the bread-and-butter of the Call of Duty series, In Modern Warfare, the game will make some additions, big and small.

On the small side, Infinity Ward developed a new 2vs2 multiplayer called Gunfight. Duos will face off in a small arena and everyone will have the same main weapon, sidearm, lethal grenade and tactical grenade. Players' equipment will change every two rounds and the first team to win six rounds wins the match. Matches can last a few minutes to a few seconds depending on the team.

Modern Warfare will then go big with Ground War, a mode that supports more than 100 players. Early impressions show players will have a big map to play on with vehicles to drive and killstreaks going off left and right.

There will also be the traditional smaller teams of four versus four, six versus six and so on.

The co-op multiplayer Spec Ops will also make a return. Infinity Ward will reveal what will be included in the mode on Oct. 7.

Beta players also noticed that the Nuke killstreak is in the game's multiplayer. This was confirmed by a Sept. 12 tweet from Ashton Williams, senior communications manager for Infinity Ward.

Can you get a nuke in the Beta? YES. 30 kills, weapon/lethal/tactical only.

In 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players could call down a nuclear strike after racking up 25 kills in a row. Using a Nuke would automatically end the match, and the team with the player who used the killstreak would win the match.

Infinity Ward will also add an extensive number of changes to the game's physics to add another layer of realism. Higher-caliber weapons will penetrate structures better than other weapons, guns can be mounted against surfaces to help reduce recoil and doors can now be breached with grenades. There will also be new finishing moves available for players who get in close to do a knife kill and want to show off a little.

Originally published on Sept. 9 and updated as new information is revealed.