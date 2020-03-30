CNET también está disponible en español.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster leaks early

Call of Duty fans might be able to play it on March 31.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 might be coming very soon.

 Activision

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's campaign will receive a remaster, according to a leak Monday. It also might be coming out as soon as Tuesday. 

The PlayStation Germany store released the news early of the Modern Warfare 2 remaster set for release on March 31, according to CODTracker Monday. A now-deleted listing included screenshots, a trailer and the price of $30 for the visually-improved campaign of the second game in the series. There is no confirmation of whether it will release on Xbox One and PC at the same time. 

Modern Warfare 2 came out in 2009 as a follow-up to the incredibly popular Modern Warfare. Players picked up after the events of the first game as an ultranationalist Russian group begins its operations to start a war with the United States. 

Activision and Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the leak. 

