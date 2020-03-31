CNET también está disponible en español.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign gets a remaster

Call of Duty fans can purchase the remastered version starting Tuesday, first on the PS4.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Activision

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's campaign received a remaster Tuesday. The announcement came after the PlayStation Germany store leaked the news early. 

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available Tuesday for purchase digitally on the PlayStation Store for $19.99,  according to Activision. This new version of the story mode will feature high-definition graphics and audio improvements. PC and Xbox One players can prepurchase the remastered campaign when it's released at a later date. 

On Monday, a now-deleted listing for the remaster showed up in the PlayStation Germany store and included screenshots, a trailer and the price of $30, as first reported by CODTracker

Modern Warfare 2 came out in 2009 as a follow-up to the incredibly popular Modern Warfare. Players picked up after the events of the first game as an ultranationalist Russian group began its operations to start a war with the United States. 

