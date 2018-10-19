Moccamaster coffee makers now come in new pastels

Enlarge Image Technivorm

Your kitchen could use a splash of color, at least according to Dutch coffee maker company Technivorm. It just unveiled a trio of new hues for its $329 KBG line of Moccamaster home brewers (available in the UK for £190 and Australia for AU$460). Called sky blue (aka periwinkle), pistachio green and butter yellow, all three are organic-feeling pastels.

Enlarge Image Technivorm

If these colors don't match your particular tastes, Technivorm offers the Moccamaster KBG in other eye-popping versions. Besides the pink model we reviewed, it comes in grape, turquoise, three forms of red (metallic, standard, brick), royal blue, fresh green, yellow pepper and orange.

For all its numerous flashy hues, I still prefer the more mundane $309 Moccamaster KBT model (silver, black) over the KBG line. The drip it brews is a tad tastier in my experience. And even if you're not into thermal carafes, its steel construction is less accident-prone than the Moccamaster KBG's glass carafe.