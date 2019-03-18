Moby's new album will literally put you to sleep

Calm

In tandem with last Friday's World Sleep Day, musician Moby released his latest album, Long Ambients 2. The ambient electronica album is available exclusively on the Calm meditation app and is a sequel to Long Ambients 1: Calm. Sleep, released in 2016.

With a Calm account, you can listen to Moby's six relaxing tracks to meditate, work or fall asleep to at about 37 minutes each.

"I originally made these songs for myself because I couldn't find this type of music anywhere," Moby said. "Long Ambients 2 was designed to help me sleep and to help other people find calm and maybe get a good night's sleep. I hope to share it with other people who have sleep issues or battle anxiety or have a hard time calming themselves down."

In a blog post, Calm said it was thrilled to have Moby launch his album on the app.

"Music is the universal language; so, it makes perfect sense that it's such a big and growing part of Calm and our mission to make the world happier and healthier," the app said.

Samsung users can listen to Moby's new album in the Health app since Calm integrated into Samsung devices earlier this month.

